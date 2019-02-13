Preserve Food Stocks And Eat Mouldy Jam Like Me, Theresa May Tells Conserve-atives

Keen jam-maker Jeremy Corbyn probably thought he had carved himself a pretty unique political niche when it came to his fruit conserve habits, with the Labour leader even sharing his recipe for blackberry jam on Instagram (catchily titled #ForTheBerry).

But in what may be the most British political revelation of all time, Theresa May has blown her opposite number out of the water by controversially announcing she eats from jars of mouldy jam.

According to the Daily Mail, in a meeting about how to reduce food waste on Tuesday, the PM told cabinet ministers she simply scrapes away any furry fungi on top of fruit jelly and eats what’s underneath. (With just 44 days to go until Brexit, it’s a relief to know that the UK’s top political minds are focussed on the important issues.)