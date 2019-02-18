It’s no secret that trying to wriggle into a tube dress can be a bit of a nightmare at times. We aren’t straight up and down after all.

But shoppers’ recent experiences of a particular Pretty Little Thing dress have taken things to a whole new level – with the item in question only just about fitting over one leg, never mind a whole body.

Meg Howells posted pictures of her dress on Twitter, asking the retailer: “Is this a joke?”

The fashion marketing and management student at Cardiff Metropolitan University posted a screenshot of the dress as modelled on Pretty Little Thing, alongside photos showing how the dress fit when it arrived.

Talk about expectation versus reality.