    • STYLE
    06/04/2018 10:49 BST

    Primark Collaborates With Henry Holland To Create Bags Made From Sustainable Cotton

    Totes adore.

    Primark has just announced its collaboration with fun, quirky designer Henry Holland, who has designed four printed tote bags, which cost £3 each, so you won’t need to save all your lunch money to nab a label.

    The designs feature a pink cat in curlers, a sixties pug in sunglasses and two slogan totes in bold HH fashion and are made from 100% sustainable cotton. 

    Primark / Henry Holland
    Primark / Henry Holland

    “We wanted to create something that worked for the Primark customer and was infused with the Henry Holland DNA. Colour, print and slogans were key, and ensuring the bags were made in an ethical way were high priorities for both myself and Primark.”

    The range is also in collaboration with Graduate Fashion Week and £1.32 from every bag sold donated will go towards funding international and national fashion design universities across the world as a way to help emerging talent.

    Primark / Henry Holland

     You totes can grab one this week if you live in the UK. 

    Primark / Henry Holland

     

     

