Prince Charles Arrives At Hospital Treating Prince Phillip

Prince Charles visited the central London hopsital his father Prince Phillip is being treated on Saturday afternoon.
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure and walked unaided into the medical centre.
Charles was seen arriving at the hospital in a grey Tesla on Saturday afternoon and left around 30 minutes later, shortly before 4pm.
He is the first member of the royal family to visit the hospital since his father was admitted on Tuesday for “observation and rest”.
The duke, who turns 100 on June 10, is in hospital for an undisclosed reason, although it is not coronavirus-related.
On Friday, sources told PA news agency: “Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week.
“As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits.”