Prince Charles Arrives At Hospital Treating Prince Phillip

Prince Charles visited the central London hopsital his father Prince Phillip is being treated on Saturday afternoon.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure and walked unaided into the medical centre.

Charles was seen arriving at the hospital in a grey Tesla on Saturday afternoon and left around 30 minutes later, shortly before 4pm.

He is the first member of the royal family to visit the hospital since his father was admitted on Tuesday for “observation and rest”.