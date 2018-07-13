PA Husnain Rashid who was jailed today for..... over calls to attack Prince George

An Islamic State supporter who called for jihadis to attack Prince George has been jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Husnain Rashid, of Nelson, Lancashire, admitted a string of terror offences in May which included using a Telegram chat group to call on supporters to target the four-year-old heir to the throne on October 13.

Prince George had started at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in south-west London, a month earlier.

The 32-year-old also encouraged followers to poison ice cream and suggested which football stadiums terrorists could strike.

He was also planning his own online magazine offering tips for “lone-wolf attacks”.

On Friday Rashid appeared in Woolwich Crown Court where he was given a life sentence for each of three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

He also admitted one count of encouraging terrorism and was sentenced to four and half years imprisonment, to run concurrently.