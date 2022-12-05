Prince Harry and Meghan Markle picture alliance via Getty Images

Netflix has announced the release date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming documentary, alongside a second teaser trailer for the project.

On Monday morning, the streaming giant confirmed that the first “volume” of Harry and Meghan’s documentary would debut this Thursday, 8 December.

The second instalment will then arrive the following Thursday, 15 December.

Meanwhile, a newly-released trailer has teased more of what viewers can expect from the documentary.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: 8 December

Volume II: 15 December pic.twitter.com/WtbngS4HQq — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 5, 2022

The clip opens with early footage of media reports celebrating the couple’s engagement in 2019, after which they declare: “And then… everything changed.”

In voiceover, Harry references “leaking” and “planing of stories”, as well as a “hierachy of the family”, stating: “It’s a dirty game.”

Alongside footage of his late mother, Princess Diana, the Duke of Sussex continues: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.

“No one knows the full truth,” he insists at the end of the trailer. “We know the full truth.”

Netflix previously said that the documentary would “explore the clandestine days” of Harry and Meghan’s “early courtship” as well as “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.