Prince Harry Reveals Guidance New Neighbour Orlando Bloom Has Offered Since Moving To LA

Prince Harry has revealed he has an alliance in fellow Brit Orlando Bloom since his move to California. Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated to Los Angeles, where they are neighbours with Orlando and his wife, pop singer Katy Perry. Speaking on the podcast Armchair Expert, Harry explained that he and Orlando have bonded about the paparazzi, with the Lord Of The Rings actor offering him a heads-up about photographers in their area.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Prince Harry

“Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message, because he’s just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi,” Harry explained. “He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his ear pods in, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck. “A woman driving who did the peace sign was sitting there as a distraction, and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area.”

Jerod Harris via Getty Images Orlando Bloom

Despite the paparazzi presence, Harry also told the podcast that he still feels like he has more privacy in his new life than he did while still carrying out royal duties. He insisted: “Here, I can actually lift my head and I feel different. My shoulders have dropped, so [have Meghan’s]. “You walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry