The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge have been pictured as a family of five for the first time at Prince Louis’ christening.
The 11-week-old prince was dressed in the same cream gown used for George and Charlotte.
The robe is a replica of the lace and satin dress made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841, and was created by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to The Queen.
The Duchess was pictured beaming as she held a sleeping Prince Louis in her arms.
Kensington Palace released a video of the guests arriving on Twitter, showing the Duke of Cambridge walking in holding Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s hands.
The ceremony took place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, in London. Prince Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, was christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby. Welby was supported by The Dean of The Chapel Royal, The Right Reverend and Lord Chartres. The Lily Font and water from the River Jordan will be used during the baptism.
The Archbishop of Canterbury welcomed the couple and their children as they arrived at the entrance to the chapel. Prince George was pictured yawning as he headed inside.
It was revealed earlier today that Prince Louis will have six godparents: Nicholas van Cutsem – a friend who guarded the royal couple’s carriage at the royal wedding – Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose two hymns, two lessons and two anthems for the christening of Prince Louis.
The Hymns chosen include: ‘O Jesus, I Have Promised’ and ‘Lord of All Hopefulness’. The lessons were taken from St. Mark 10: 13-16, read by Lucy Middleton, and Ephesians 3: 14-19, read by Guy Pelly. The anthems chosen were ‘This is the day which the Lord hath made’ by John Rutter (which was composed for the Duke and Duchess’ wedding in 2011) and ‘Suo Gân’, a traditional Welsh Lullaby by Gareth Wilson. The anthems were performed by The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal.
The guests attending the christening included The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall; The Duke and Duchess of Sussex; Carole and Michael Middleton; Pippa and James Matthews; and James Middleton. The Queen and Prince Phillip did not attend. According to the BBC, Buckingham Palace said the decision was taken by the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “some time ago” and it is not due to health reasons.
Following the service, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a private tea at Clarence House. Guests were served slices of christening cake, which is a tier taken from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding cake.
Earlier in the day, the Archbishop of Canterbury tweeted that he was “delighted and privileged” to be christening the Prince.
Princess Charlotte was christened at St Mary Magdalene church on the Queen’s estate in July 2015.
Prince George’s christening took place in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in October 2013, five months after he was born. Both George and Charlotte were also baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Louis Arthur Charles was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on 23 April – St George’s Day – weighing 8lb 7oz.