PA Wire/PA Images Prince Philip was last seen leaving the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace last month.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a road traffic accident close to the Sandringham Estate but was not injured, Buckingham Palace has said.

Police attended the scene but 97-year-old did not require medical attention.

An eyewitness told the BBC that Prince Philip walked away from the crash.

They added that the Duke appeared “very, very shocked” in the immediate aftermath.

A picture shared on social media and sent to a local radio station showed at least two vehicles by the roadside close to the estate.

The picture shows police in attendance and a Range Rover vehicle – which the Duke was reportedly driving – on its side.

Another car is seen further away from the road.