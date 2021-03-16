Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital After A Month

PETER CZIBORRA via REUTERS Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Tuesday March 16

Prince Philip has been discharged from hospital after a month-long stay.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on February 16 as a precaution, and was later revealed to be battling an infection.

He was transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital on March 1, before being moved back to King Edward VII’s four days later having undergone a heart procedure.

He left the private, central London hospital in the back of a black BMW on Tuesday morning.

The duke, the nation’s longest-serving consort who turns 100 in June, has spent 28 nights as an in-patient. He was visited by his eldest son Prince Charles on February 20.