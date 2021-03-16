Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital After A Month

Prince Philip has been discharged from hospital after a month-long stay.
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on February 16 as a precaution, and was later revealed to be battling an infection.
He was transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital on March 1, before being moved back to King Edward VII’s four days later having undergone a heart procedure.
He left the private, central London hospital in the back of a black BMW on Tuesday morning.
The duke, the nation’s longest-serving consort who turns 100 in June, has spent 28 nights as an in-patient. He was visited by his eldest son Prince Charles on February 20.
Philip has been treated for heart problems in the past and in 2011 was rushed to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas.
He and the Queen have spent most of lockdown at Windsor alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.
The couple, who have been married for 73 years, received their first Covid-19 jabs in January.