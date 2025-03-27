Prince William's Appearance On Clarkson's Farm Raises Eyebrows For This 1 Reason

Prince William and Jeremy Clarkson Kin Cheung/AP/Evan Agostini/

The news that Prince William is set to make an appearance in an upcoming episode of Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon documentary has raised eyebrows among some critics on social media.

On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that the Prince Of Wales had spoken with Clarkson’s Farm regulars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland on camera to discuss issues currently facing the agricultural industry, and how they affect farmers’ mental health.

However, while Clarkson himself wasn’t present, news that Prince William would appear on his show still put many in mind of the last time the former Top Gear host was in the headlines over royal matters.

Prince William meets Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland from Clarkson’s Farm for a chat about the pressures of farming…Kaleb on best behaviour with a clean shirt on 😁 apparently Prince George told Prince William to tell Kaleb to watch his language 🤣 @JeremyClarkson pic.twitter.com/lTErdn2nCE — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) March 26, 2025

Back in December 2022, Clarkson penned a column in The Sun, in which he described how much he “hates” Meghan Markle, Prince William’s sister-in-law “on a cellular level”.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” he said of the Duchess of Sussex in the infamous column, referring to a scene from the drama Game Of Thrones.

So, when it emerged that Prince William was to appear in Clarkson’s show, many were perplexed given how its host had once berated his brother’s wife so publicly.

William showing support for the man who said Meghan should be paraded naked and have excrement thrown at her, is beyond disgusting. pic.twitter.com/PXS6su67xk — Corinne Staffer (@CorinneStaffer) March 27, 2025

This says a lot about William and the company he keeps he hanging out with a man who worte that article about his brother wife if the shoe was on the other foot, we wouldn't hear the end of this British Media and every UK tabloid would have the meltdown of the century. — Meghan Sussex (@AnnetteRicard1) March 27, 2025

Prince William appearing on Clarkson's Farm is a slap in the face for Megan Markle, after the way Jeremy Clarkson spoke about her. — Ruth (@AnywayAnywayAny) March 26, 2025

They think Harry should make peace with his family?!

Charles continues to support the press in their hate campaign against Meghan.

William is going to star in an episode of Clarkson’s farm, and ‘George is a fan’. Of Jeremy Clarkson? Really?

Shame on them.

They disgust me. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/iygrwFwrMY — Francis Gregory (@BScheckometer) March 26, 2025

The same man who wrote about wanting to parade his brother’s wife naked in the streets while throwing feces at her. William has no class. What an utterly disappointing family Meghan married into. No wonder she left. — Henry (@maddoxhenry4) March 27, 2025

Yes William has done this knowing full well what Clarkson said about Meghan. William is showing us all who he really is. — Stacey (@jeepster2021) March 27, 2025

Absolutely despicable, utter shame on William & proof he’s unworthy to be a future king . You can’t tell me he doesn’t know of the disgusting piece Vile Clarkson wrote about Meghan Sussex. Shame on the lot of them & No I don’t click on rags — Michelle (@Ellekl) March 26, 2025

Clarkson’s 2022 article was met with an immediate backlash at the time, with the divisive presenter eventually apologising publicly to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle around a month later.

He also claimed he’d emailed the couple over Christmas to say sorry to them privately, although a subsequent statement issued by the couple’s spokesperson alleged that Clarkson had only addressed his private comments to Prince Harry, and not to Meghan.

Prince Harry later said during an ITV interview: “Not only was what he said horrific, and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK, and around the world – men particularly – to think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.

“To use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violence against women.”

He continued: “It’s no longer a case of me asking for accountability, but at this point the world is asking for accountability, and the world is asking for some form of comment from the monarchy but the silence is deafening. To put it mildly.

