Prince William's Appearance On Clarkson's Farm Raises Eyebrows For This 1 Reason

The news that Prince William is set to make an appearance in an upcoming episode of Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon documentary has raised eyebrows among some critics on social media.
On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that the Prince Of Wales had spoken with Clarkson’s Farm regulars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland on camera to discuss issues currently facing the agricultural industry, and how they affect farmers’ mental health.
However, while Clarkson himself wasn’t present, news that Prince William would appear on his show still put many in mind of the last time the former Top Gear host was in the headlines over royal matters.
Back in December 2022, Clarkson penned a column in The Sun, in which he described how much he “hates” Meghan Markle, Prince William’s sister-in-law “on a cellular level”.
“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” he said of the Duchess of Sussex in the infamous column, referring to a scene from the drama Game Of Thrones.
So, when it emerged that Prince William was to appear in Clarkson’s show, many were perplexed given how its host had once berated his brother’s wife so publicly.
Clarkson’s 2022 article was met with an immediate backlash at the time, with the divisive presenter eventually apologising publicly to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle around a month later.
He also claimed he’d emailed the couple over Christmas to say sorry to them privately, although a subsequent statement issued by the couple’s spokesperson alleged that Clarkson had only addressed his private comments to Prince Harry, and not to Meghan.
The article also became the most complained-about in the media regulator Ipso’s history, with the organisation later launching an investigation into its publication.
Prince Harry later said during an ITV interview: “Not only was what he said horrific, and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK, and around the world – men particularly – to think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.
“To use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violence against women.”
He continued: “It’s no longer a case of me asking for accountability, but at this point the world is asking for accountability, and the world is asking for some form of comment from the monarchy but the silence is deafening. To put it mildly.
“Everything to do with my wife, after six years, they haven’t said a single thing.”