Prince William Claimed It's 'Alien' To See War In Europe – And Everyone Made The Same (Furious) Point

Prince William has caused an online outcry after he suggested it was “alien” to see war and bloodshed in Europe – but not in Asia and Africa.
He and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday to support the volunteers working on the humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine, the country under attack from Russia.
William said: “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you.”
He claimed that Britons are more accustomed to seeing conflicts in other continents, like Asia and Africa, before adding that he wanted to help more, saying: “We feel so useless.”
His comments quickly circled on social media with many Twitter users accusing him of “racism” for not acknowledging that the British Empire actually caused many conflicts around the world.
Europe, too, has not exactly been devoid of bloodshed over the years, with bloody wars taking place in many different nations such as the Balkans and Yugoslavia, not to mention World War 1 and World War 2.
William and Kate are also due to fly to the Caribbean as part of a royal tour in late March – but many on Twitter called for the trip to be cancelled after the second-in-line to the throne’s divisive comments.
Lawyer and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called for a public apology too, accusing him of “dehumanising Black/Brown pain”.
William’s remarks also follow widespread fury at the media coverage of the Ukraine war, which has been accused of being more sympathetic towards the refugees because Ukraine is a predominantly white country.
Here’s a round-up of the most scathing responses to the royal’s controversial comments: