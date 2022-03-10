Prince William Claimed It's 'Alien' To See War In Europe – And Everyone Made The Same (Furious) Point

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday IAN VOGLER via Getty Images

Prince William has caused an online outcry after he suggested it was “alien” to see war and bloodshed in Europe – but not in Asia and Africa.

He and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday to support the volunteers working on the humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine, the country under attack from Russia.

William said: “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you.”

He claimed that Britons are more accustomed to seeing conflicts in other continents, like Asia and Africa, before adding that he wanted to help more, saying: “We feel so useless.”

His comments quickly circled on social media with many Twitter users accusing him of “racism” for not acknowledging that the British Empire actually caused many conflicts around the world.

Europe, too, has not exactly been devoid of bloodshed over the years, with bloody wars taking place in many different nations such as the Balkans and Yugoslavia, not to mention World War 1 and World War 2.

William and Kate are also due to fly to the Caribbean as part of a royal tour in late March – but many on Twitter called for the trip to be cancelled after the second-in-line to the throne’s divisive comments.

Lawyer and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called for a public apology too, accusing him of “dehumanising Black/Brown pain”.

William’s remarks also follow widespread fury at the media coverage of the Ukraine war, which has been accused of being more sympathetic towards the refugees because Ukraine is a predominantly white country.

Here’s a round-up of the most scathing responses to the royal’s controversial comments:

Prince William says conflict is “very alien” to Europe, unlike Asia & Africa.😐



How do you have a 1000 year history of colonialism, a literal 100 year war, launch 2 World Wars, allow multiple genocides, & bomb a dozen nations since 9/11 alone—yet make this type of a statement.🤔 pic.twitter.com/eIOJiFmkma — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) March 10, 2022

Horrific comment.



European people ran roughshod over the continent of Africa, pillaging communities, raping women, enslaving human beings, colonizing for profit and power, stealing resources, causing generational devastation. And European nations continue to harm Africa. https://t.co/KRzfnVGQmN — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 10, 2022

So after your ancestors Prince William, stole, colonized, caused genocide, on so many lands. You decided to make this statement. Your country was built on wars. Its literally your history.



I wouldnt mind all the Caribbean countries just cancel your trip. https://t.co/0ojPd1gMpg — No Thanks. 🇯🇲 (@WildFlowerJa) March 10, 2022

Unsurprised to see backlash against Prince William's ignorant remark (reported by @PA). Europe has seen some of the bloodiest conflict in the past two centuries—Balkans, Yugoslavia, Germany and Kosovo to name a few. But sure, let's normalise war and death in Africa and Asia. pic.twitter.com/49xYzFOyBK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2022

Take a moment to reflect to on this.



. https://t.co/reakwDlbQu — Sridhar Venkatapuram PhD FRSA Hon FFPH (@sridhartweet) March 10, 2022

Seriously!?? 👇👇 Our head of state at some point in the future. #makeitstop https://t.co/iFNX5wt2W2 — Monica Attard (@AttardMon) March 10, 2022

WHO WANTS TO TELL HIM https://t.co/Jvj1gB3VIG — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 10, 2022

The comments come days before Prince William & Kate's tour of former colonies in the Caribbean...where their ancest-. Pfft. — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) March 9, 2022

I'm less inclined to attack Prince William for his ill advised comments and more inclined to ask why the poorly articulated opinions of an unelected heir to a hereditary head of state should matter in 2022. — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 9, 2022

This is *extremely* not okay. https://t.co/X4u6QFLVKT — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 9, 2022