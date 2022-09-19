Prince William And Prince Harry Walk Side-By-Side For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession

The brothers walked side-by-side during the processional behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on the way to the Abbey, with their cousin, Peter Phillips, to Harry’s left. At Prince Philip’s funeral last year, Peter notably walked between the two brothers.
The brothers later followed the queen’s coffin into the Abbey itself, where they were joined by other members of the royal family.
The Prince and Princess of Wales then walked in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their two children, 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, walking alongside their parents.
Both William and Harry participated in a vigil for the queen on Saturday night, where they kept watched over the monarch’s coffin alongside Elizabeth’s six other grandchildren: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; Lady Louise Windsor; James, Viscount Severn; Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.
To see more photos from today’s funeral, see below:
Joe Maher via Getty Images
King Charles III is seen on The Mall ahead of the State Funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images
Invited guests arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden in Westminster Abbey.
EMILIO MORENATTI via Getty Images
A marching band performs ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.
JAMES MANNING via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the state funeral.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Children view flower arrangements left outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive on Sep. 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, will take place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and Hugh O'Leary arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence arrive at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard takes part in the state funeral service.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrives.
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince George of Wales are seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral.
Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen consort head to the Abbey.
Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey.
PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive at Westminster Abbey.