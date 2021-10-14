Prince William: Saving Earth Should Come Before Space Tourism

He added that his viewpoint had changed since he had his own children, saying: “I want the things that I’ve enjoyed – the outdoor life, nature, the environment – I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else’s children.

“If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future through what we do now. And I think that’s not fair.”

The winners in the five categories this year will each receive £1 million to develop their projects after being chosen by a judging panel. William and the Duchess of Cambridge are attending the star-studded ceremony, hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday.

“The prize itself will stimulate solutions and action that a lot of people haven’t necessarily produced yet, and so I’m hoping, you know, the prize will galvanise a lot of people in positions of responsibility to, you know, go further, bigger and actually start to deliver,” the duke said.

Cop26 is the deadline by which countries are expected to bring forward more ambitious plans, under a five-year cycle, to get the world on track to meet the Paris goals.

The 2015 Paris Agreement commits countries to keeping temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit them to 1.5C – beyond which the most dangerous climate impacts will be felt.The conference begins in Glasgow on October 31.

BBC Newscast: The Prince William Interview will be available on BBC Sounds and BBC 5 Live. It also airs on Thursday October 14 on BBC One at 11:35pm, and on the BBC News Channel and BBC iPlayer.