Turns Out Prince William Is Our Final Hope Of Ever Getting Victoria Beckham To Rejoin The Spice Girls

(L-R) Geri, Emma and Victoria of the Spice Girls and Prince William.

Victoria Beckham has made no secret of the fact that she has no desire to rejoin the Spice Girls (boooo), but could Prince William be the one who makes all of our pop dreams come true and get Posh Spice back on stage?

VB’s former bandmate Mel B has revealed that the future king enquired about the possibility of all five Spice Girls regrouping when she collected her MBE on Wednesday.

Recalling her brief conversation with William, Mel revealed: “William told me, ‘I’m so delighted that it’s me giving you this’. And he asked, ‘Will you get the Spice Girls back together?’.

“I told him I was having dinner with Victoria that evening and he said, ‘Oh good, I’ll work on David then’.”

If the future king can’t make this happen then, quite frankly, who the heck can?

Mel B is made a MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by Prince William during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Mel was honoured with the medal at Buckingham Palace for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

In 2018, she became a patron of the charity Women’s Aid, after she was allegedly the victim of domestic abuse.

Mel split from husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 after 10 years of marriage. The singer claimed he had been emotionally and physically abusive during that time.

Stephen has always vehemently denied all allegations made against him.

Mel recently said she is still suffering with the trauma from her previous marriage and has terrible flashbacks that leave her drenched in “shame, sweat and fear”.

Mel B with her MBE.

Scary Spice also made a cheeky confession after receiving her MBE, admitting she wasn’t wearing underwear for the occasion.

The 46-year-old wore one of Victoria’s designs for the ceremony but she admitted she was “stark, bollock naked” underneath the red dress.

Mel told The Sun: “Victoria asked me, ‘Will you wear nipple covers?’ I said, ‘Why bother?’