Princess Charlotte's Sassy Comment To Photographer Is A Brilliant Reminder Of Kids' Lack Of Filter

Kids say the funniest things. But boy is it hard to keep a straight face when they’re being cheeky and you really just want to laugh.

When Princess Charlotte made a sassy comment to a photographer yesterday outside Prince Louis’ christening, we were reminded of young children’s hilarious lack of filter.

The three-year-old was filmed leaving the chapel holding the Duke of Cambridge’s hand, and said “he’s not coming” to the photographer as she walked past.

Considering the whole family were heading to Clarence House for afternoon tea, we can imagine she was much more interested in cake than she was getting papped.