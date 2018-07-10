Princess Charlotte's Sassy Comment To Photographer Is A Brilliant Reminder Of Kids' Lack Of Filter

Kids say the funniest things. But boy is it hard to keep a straight face when they’re being cheeky and you really just want to laugh.
When Princess Charlotte made a sassy comment to a photographer yesterday outside Prince Louis’ christening, we were reminded of young children’s hilarious lack of filter.
The three-year-old was filmed leaving the chapel holding the Duke of Cambridge’s hand, and said “he’s not coming” to the photographer as she walked past.
Considering the whole family were heading to Clarence House for afternoon tea, we can imagine she was much more interested in cake than she was getting papped.
The exchange has reminded us of all the hilarious times kids crack us up in public, despite being slightly embarrassing.
Here are a few of our favourites.
The mispronunciations.
Emma-Longden, 29, said her seven-year-old son Cameron used to mispronounce a lot of words. “He used to get confused and refer to a muffin as a ‘muff pie’ and would often ask for one loudly when in public. He also said ‘cock’ instead of ‘clock’ and ‘sex’ instead of ‘six’, which led to some pretty awkward situations.”
The leopard print fiasco.
“When I was a toddler, I used to shout ‘trollop’ at anyone wearing leopard print. So my mum used to spot people and literally turn the buggy around so I didn’t see them.” Brogan Driscoll, lifestyle editor.
The potty nightmare.
“I (reportedly) was on the potty once as a child, and my nan, who is extremely well-mannered and would never swear, came into the toilet and I apparently looked up and said ‘piss off nanny’.” Sara Spary, reporter.
We must admit, we did miss Princess Charlotte’s wave during her latest appearance.