A new musical based on the life of Princess Diana is coming to Netflix later this year, it has been confirmed.

The stage production, titled simply Diana, began preview performances on Broadway in March 2020, but was shut down after just nine shows when theatres closed due to the pandemic.

Producers of Diana have now announced plans for the musical to reopen in December, but before that, the whole world will have the opportunity to watch it on Netflix.

A filmed version of the show, recorded in September, is set to debut on the streaming platform on 1 October, two months before its return to Broadway.