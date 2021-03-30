A new musical based on the life of Princess Diana is coming to Netflix later this year, it has been confirmed.
The stage production, titled simply Diana, began preview performances on Broadway in March 2020, but was shut down after just nine shows when theatres closed due to the pandemic.
Producers of Diana have now announced plans for the musical to reopen in December, but before that, the whole world will have the opportunity to watch it on Netflix.
A filmed version of the show, recorded in September, is set to debut on the streaming platform on 1 October, two months before its return to Broadway.
Frank Marshall, one of Diana’s producers, told the New York Times: “I think people will see the movie and will say, that’s a show I want to see in person.”
Beth Williams, another of its leading producers, added: “We feel like it’s an incredible opportunity to put Diana in front of the global Netflix audience, and then give them an opportunity to see it live.”
Diana features Broadway performer Jeanna de Waal in the title role, while Roe Hartrampf and Erin Davie play Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, respectively.
Judy Kaye – who won a Tony Award for her performance in Phantom Of The Opera – also appears as Queen Elizabeth II.
HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for clarification on whether the Diana musical will also be streaming in the UK.
The Princess Of Wales – who died in 1997 – has been back in the public consciousness in recent months thanks in no small part to the fourth series of The Crown, in which she was portrayed by Emma Corrin.
Emma went on to win a Golden Globe for her performance in the drama, as did co-star Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles.
A new film based on Diana’s life starring Kristen Stewart in the lead role is also currently filming.