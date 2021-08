These Photos Of Princess Diana's Summer Style Will Get You Through August

Wearing her epic wedding dress, stunning coats and royal ballgowns, she constantly made headlines with her elegant sartorial choices. But the royal also turned heads with her more laid-back summer ensembles.

From gingham trousers to colourful prints, many of her warm-weather looks are trendy in 2021 as well. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 37 photos of Princess Diana’s summer style to inspire your current wardrobe.