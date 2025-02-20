Private Eye Lampoons Donald Trump’s ‘Peace Plan’ With Thought Bubble Cover

US President Donald Trump Bloomberg via Getty Images

Private Eye, the British satirical magazine, used its latest cover to issue a damning critique of US President Donald Trump’s attempts to end the war in Ukraine — which Russia began with its invasion of its neighbour in February 2022, despite Trump repeatedly claiming otherwise.

The publication printed a photo of Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under the headline “Ukraine Peace Plan Latest.”

Thought bubbles show Trump asking Zelenskyy: “Guess what the deal is?”

Zelenskyy replies, “I give in.”

“Correct,” Trump responds.

Ukraine peace plan latest

Trump has drawn fierce condemnation this week for calling Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections” and for falsely placing the blame on Ukraine for being invaded by Russia ― when it was Vladimir Putin, Trump’s Russian counterpart, who ordered the attack.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, have criticised their exclusion from peace negotiations that will determine their future after representatives from the US and Russia met this week in Saudi Arabia. It has led to accusations that Trump is preparing to sell Ukraine out to Russia.

