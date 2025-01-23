Private Eye Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page 'Apology’ For The Ages

Private Eye, the British satirical magazine, dedicated its latest cover to saying sorry to US President Donald Trump in the most blisteringly sarcastic way.
The publication’s front page was headlined, “Donald Trump: An Apology.”
The text read:
“In common with all other media organisations, we may in the past have given the impression that we thought Mr Trump was a sleazy, deranged, orange-faced man-baby who was a threat to democracy and who should be in jail rather than the White House. We now realise, in the light of his return to to supreme power, that he is in fact a political colossus, the voice of sanity, a champion of liberty, a model of probity and the saviour of the Western world. He is also slim, handsome and young.”
It continued:
“We would like to apologize unreservedly for any confusion caused by our previous statements and thank President Trump for his kind invitation to give him 94 million pounds to attend his inauguration event.”
The small print at the bottom of the page read, “This statement has not been fact-checked.”
The magazine has long poked fun at the returning president.
One such memorable instance was during Trump’s 2016 campaign when for its cover it tweaked street artist Shepard Fairey’s iconic “Hope” image of then-President Barack Obama into reading “Grope” under a photo of the then-Republican presidential candidate.
In this new issue of Private Eye, the magazine swiped at Trump’s talk of taking control of the Panama Canal and buying Greenland from Denmark and jokingly suggested him as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize following his sweeping pardon of Jan. 6 insurrectionists.
A photo of Trump dancing with the Village People was also captioned, “Return Of Village Idiot (Surely ‘People’?)”