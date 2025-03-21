Private Eye's Trump-Slamming Cover Goes Viral For Its Putin Punchline

US President Donald Trump The Washington Post via Getty Images

British satirical magazine Private Eye took aim at US President Donald Trump’s so-far unsuccessful attempts to broker an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and his adulation of Russian President Vladimir Putin —with its scathing new cover.

The main headline read: “Russia Demands To Keep Captured Territory.”

A photograph below showed Putin declaring in a speech bubble: “Including the White House.”

Russia demands to keep captured territory The new Private Eye is out now — Private Eye Magazine (@privateeyenews.bsky.social) 2025-03-19T08:06:56.664Z

Trump boasted during the 2024 presidential election campaign that he would end the conflict in Ukraine on his very first day back in the White House.

That didn’t happen.

Since returning to office, Trump has falsely claimed that Ukraine was to blame for being invaded and attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “dictator.”

Trump has been slammed for his weak stance on Putin, threats to cut US aid to Ukraine and refusal to criticize Russia’s aggression ― prompting critics to suggest he is in Putin’s pocket.

The Private Eye front page ― the magazine’s latest trashing of Trump ― quickly went viral, with social media users calling it “perfect,” saying it “sums it all up,” and noting its “ironic truth.”

