Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Engagement Rumours Send Fans Wild

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may not have confirmed their engagement, but that isn’t about to stop fans from celebrating.
The couple have been dating for at least two months and on Friday morning, US publication People claimed they are now set to wed.
According to the mag, Nick popped the question in London last week with a ring purchased at Tiffany & Co. in New York.
HuffPost has contacted Priyanka and Nick’s representatives for comment.
While we’re for official confirmation, many fans have tweeted their congratulations...
Nick and Priyanka were first rumoured to be dating after attending the Met Gala together in 2017, but the actress soon shut down the claims.
One year on though, fans noticed the pair were spending a lot more time together.
In the months since, they’ve been spotted hanging out in New York and London. In July, Nick joined Priyanka on a trip to Mumbai, where he’s rumoured to have met her family.