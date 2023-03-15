These Hacks Will Rid Your Home Of Pet Hair (And Clean Up All Their Other Messes, Too)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you’re a pet owner like me, you’ll know all too well what a mission it can be to keep your home looking spotless. Whether it’s wet muddy paws, the stench of the litter tray, or pet hair-covered clothes, owning your very own furry friend does come with a whole lot of mess.
But look no further because we’ve got you sorted with some of the top buys to clean up (and prevent) spills, stains, and build-up of hair. From a portable paw washer to a slow feeder bowl and a no rinse shampoo spray, you’ll be able to keep your home pristine and your pet happy.