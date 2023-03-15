Lifeshopping

These Hacks Will Rid Your Home Of Pet Hair (And Clean Up All Their Other Messes, Too)

Say farewell fur-clogged carpets, muddy paw prints, and bad odours.

We love our furry friends, but we can’t say the same about all the mess they make.
If you’re a pet owner like me, you’ll know all too well what a mission it can be to keep your home looking spotless. Whether it’s wet muddy paws, the stench of the litter tray, or pet hair-covered clothes, owning your very own furry friend does come with a whole lot of mess.

But look no further because we’ve got you sorted with some of the top buys to clean up (and prevent) spills, stains, and build-up of hair. From a portable paw washer to a slow feeder bowl and a no rinse shampoo spray, you’ll be able to keep your home pristine and your pet happy.

If your furry friend tends to shed a lot of hair, get your hands on this easy fur grooming glove
This clever soft bristled silicone glove gently traps loose and shedding fur whilst your pet enjoys some loving affection. Taking the stress out of at-home grooms, just brush and massage your pet to gather all the hair before just peeling it off in one pull.
£9.99 at Amazon
Upgrade their bathtime products with this pet shampoo that works to reduce hair shedding
If you want to get on top of the shedding then look no further than with this deshedding shampoo, working to cleanse and release tangled, loose fur. Encouraging healthy skin with its Omega 3 enriched formula, you’ll be left with a soft and shiny coat. Neutralising any bad odours, wave goodbye to that wet dog smell.
£13.25 at Amazon
Use a silicone drain cover to avoid pet hair clogging up your drains during bathtime
Using a silicone drain cover is a great trick for stopping fur from clogging up your bathroom drains during pet washing, and especially useful if your furry friend has thick hair. This two pack is also super handy as you can use the other one during your showers to collect your own hair.
£6.99 for two at Amazon
Gather all pet (and human) hair in one sweep with this rubber bristle broom
Fantastic for freeing stubborn pet hair, this scratch-free, soft rubber bristle broom works to collect whatever is clogging your floors in just one effortless sweep. Its adjustable handle also makes it super easy to reach hard places, such as under your sofa.
£18.99 at Amazon
Has your furry family member resulted in a stained and grubby carpet? You might be interested in this Dr Beckmann pet stain and odour remover
Still got that stain from the cup of tea your pet knocked over? Or perhaps your carpet has faced a lot of wear and tear from your playful furry friends? Either way, revive your stained and grubby carpet with this stain and odour remover. With a 2 in 1 brush head, great for scrubbing the product into the carpet, and a fast-acting formula that gets to work in stubborn stains in three minutes, your carpet will be left looking as good as new.
£3.50 at Amazon
Invest in a pet-friendly detergent to banish smells and leave long-lasting freshness
Run a separate wash of all your pet’s bedding, blankets, and toys with this animal-friendly detergent, deep cleaning their items of bad smells and replacing them with a long-lasting scent of fresh linen. Grab this five-litre bottle and it will last for up to 100 washes.
£19.85 at Amazon
Sick of hair sticking to your sofas and clogging up your vacuum? Say hello to this nifty pet hair removing roller
Pet hair clinging to every carpet, sofa, stair, or surface in sight can get overwhelming, especially when it constantly needs removing, but this nifty tool does all the work for you. Roll it over your surfaces and watch it collect all the excess hair. Also, no need to wash it out, this roller cleans itself and gathers all the fur in its collection tray for easy removal.
£13.99 at Amazon
Or use this handheld pet hair remover for a quick and easy but effective clean
If you’re looking for a quick and simple way to remove pet hair in one swipe, this easy-to-use brush is great for instantly lifting the hair from carpets and sofas. Its small size also makes it ideal for carrying around with you, or even cleaning your car’s carpets. Just rinse after using and its as good as new again.
£5.99 at Amazon
Keep your washing machine free of fur with this pet hair dissolver
Prevent drain blockages and keep your washing machine running smoothly with this formula which dissolves the pet hair from bedding and blankets. Making sure your machine is hair free and fuss-free, simply place a sachet into the drum before a wash and let it get to work.
£11.89 for six at Amazon
Use these laundry balls to catch, remove and dissolve pet hair during your wash cycles
Or pop these microfibre balls into your washing machine to help grab fluff and hairballs off of your clothing. Great for pet owners, they work to catch every hair in the water whilst also helping to keep your clothes apart during the wash, preventing tangling and creasing. It’s a win-win if you ask us.
£14.86 for 12 at Amazon
This doggy doormat is a great way to catch any dirt and mud as your dog comes back inside
Bye bye wet and muddy paws, this microfibre doggy doormat helps absorb any mess after coming inside. Its quick drying and anti-slip base make it ideal for using on hard or laminate flooring. Absorbing up to five times more than any regular mat, this is an investment you’ll be thankful for.
£19.99 at Amazon
Remove any bad urine smells from your cat’s litter tray with this deodorising spray
This litter tray deodorising spray is the simple solution to breaking down those harsh urine smells around the house. Great for using daily, the pro-bacteria formula captures the bad odours ensuring your house has that clean scent all day long.
£5.25 at Amazon
Grab some deodorising wipes to give your pup a quick freshen up – especially if they have their own spot on the sofa
Don’t have time for a bath? These natural pet-friendly wipes are ideal for a quick clean and condition in between baths or on your travels, helping to wipe away dirt, odour, dander, and gunky eyes. Their large size makes them great for bigger pets or helps them go further on smaller pets.
£10.99 at Amazon
This pet odour eliminating cleaning duo are a must-have for giving your house a light and fresh scent
Conscious of your home’s pet smell? This Febreze bundle targets just that, working to eliminate pet odours and replace them with a light and fresh fragrance. Set with a pet air freshener spray and a fabric pet odour eliminator, you can use both products around your house and on your fabric surfaces.
£11.49 at Amazon
Use this portable paw washer after muddy walks to prevent messy paw prints around the house
Perfect for playful pets, this 2 in 1 paw cleaner and brush removes the mud stuck within their paws. With soft but strong bristles to help effectively clean away the dirt that you can’t even see, you can feel certain that your home and furniture is protected from muddy paws.
£11.99 at Amazon
This no rinse dog shampoo spray is ideal for a quick spritz of clean
With no need to wet or rinse, this natural dog shampoo spray is great for quickly spritzing on and wiping the dirt away. The result? A clean, fluffy coat with a fresh baby powder scent. Who knew washing your dog could be this easy?
£14.95 at Amazon
Or this fruity waterless foam for giving your cat a refreshing clean
Give your kitten the same easy cleaning treatment with this waterless shampoo foam, which can be massaged into the fur and brushed out without needing to rinse. Its fruity lemonberry scent banishes any bad smells, whilst leaving a soft, shiny, and lick-safe coat.
£11.05 at Amazon
Swipe this lint brush over your fur-covered clothes just before you head out the door
Pet owners will know the struggle of your furry friend’s hair covering your clothes just as you’re about to head out but struggle no more as this lint brush effortlessly removes the clinging fur by swiping in the same direction. No need to use sticky tape as an alternative as this buy has got you covered.
£12.99 at Amazon
Have you got a fast and messy eater? This slow feeder bowl might just do the trick
If your pet licks the bowl clean in no time, but half of it ends up on your floor, this slow feeder bowl might be the answer. Long out their mealtime with its clever double bowl design, helping them to slow down on their eating speed – plus, it’s like a fun game for them to enjoy.
£12.59 at Amazon
Or invest in these bowls which have their own non-spill silicone tray, to catch any drops of food or water
This set of two dog bowls are placed in a silicone bone-shaped base, with raised edges to catch any water spills or food crumbs. Designed to hold the bowls in place, stopping them from slipping, sliding, and tipping, you can be sure that your floors will stay clean even throughout dinnertime.
£17.20 at Amazon
Finally, if you’re on the hunt for a vacuum that collects the pet hair from your carpets and flooring, this one might just be the answer
If your current vacuum isn’t quite picking up the fur from your carpets (I know the struggle) then you might like the sound of this Vax Pet Max vacuum. With a powerful suction pickup and a full-sized bin that lets you clean for longer, this lightweight yet powerful tool is the perfect home accessory for pet owners.
£119 at Amazon
