20 Products That Had Me Sold With These Unbelievable Before And After Pics

I'm a sucker for a transformation picture.

Freelance journalist

If these pics don't make you want to purchase everything on this list, I don't know what will.
If you’re anything like me, you always scroll to the bottom of a product page to read the reviews and look at the real life pictures that shoppers have posted.

But after a few too many letdowns and disappointments from products that I’ve bought online, nothing is more convincing (or satisfying) than a before and after picture to see if the product really does its job.

To save you the hassle of searching, I’ve done the hard work for you by finding some Amazon buys that boast some impressive comparison pictures – from dirty loos that have had a spotless makeover to a shampoo that’ll leave your makeup brushes feeling as good as new.

So have your basket ready, because you’re sure to want to get your hands on these products...

1
You can bye-bye to your smeary shower doors with this Wet & Forget solution
Whether you’re looking to remove mould, mildew, or soap scum, and your regular cleaning products just aren’t quite cutting it, this powerful shower solution does just the job. Working to keep your shower cleaner for longer, by preventing the build-up of those very annoyances, just spray onto the surface and rinse before your next shower.
£28.54 at Amazon
2
Amy Glover / Buzzfeed
This Bar Keepers multi-surface cleaner and stain removing powder is a cleaning essential
Clean, restore, and polish your home's surfaces and rusted kitchenware with this powerful cleaning powder. Shifting limescale, soap scum, and even the toughest of stains, you'll be glad you added this cleaning essential to your basket.
£5.46 at Amazon
3
Polish up the wood around your house with this beeswax conditioner
From your home’s furniture and cabinets to precious antiques, use this beeswax and orange oil polish for bring your wood back to life. Enhancing its depth of grain and natural beauty, whilst also adding another layer of protection, this conditioning oil feeds both finished or unfinished wood and prevents it from fading, drying out, or even cracking.
£16.99 at Amazon
4
Get sparkling clear vision on your car's windshield with this rain repellent treatment
Improving your visibility when driving in wet weather, this glass treatment repels rain, sleet, and snow by running off the windscreen - it’ll even work to keep smeary soap scum at bay when you’re washing your car. I mean, just look at the difference in the before and after pics, they speak for themselves.
£4.50 at Amazon
5
Got grubby grout? Hit refresh with this stain remover
Use both inside and outside your home, from tiles to brick and slate, to remove any cement or limescale that won’t budge. Dilute the solution and apply to clean the intended area, then make sure to rinse thoroughly with cold water to reveal your fresh grout.
£15.45 at Amazon
6
Or if you’re looking for a quick fix, use this grout reviver pen to whiten any discoloured areas
This easy-to-apply waterproof pen fits nicely into grout lines to simply restore joints in an icy white shade. Not only does it provide a refresher to grotty grout, but it also offers triple protection resistance to repel, kill and prevent mould from reappearing.
£4 at Amazon
7
Overcrowded wardrobe? No worries, let me introduce you to these clever, space-saving hangers
If you can never seem to find what you’re looking for in your wardrobe, these clever hangers can save you up to half of your wardrobe space, whilst still keeping your clothes neat with no wrinkles. Each piece has five holes, so can hold up to five of your regular hangers without clothes slipping off – hello organisation.
£9.99 for ten at Amazon
8
We're all guilty of not cleaning our makeup brushes as much as we should, but this shampoo cleaner gives us no more excuses
Naturally clean and condition your makeup brushes and sponges, restoring them softly back to their brand-new days, with this Ecotools cleansing shampoo. Just add a drop (a small amount goes a long away) before massaging to create a lather and rinsing.
£14.27 at Amazon
9
This nifty fabric comb is a must-have for de-bobbling your clothes
This super affordable comb is not only a must-have for removing those annoying bobbles on your clothes, but it is also such a nifty size that makes it easy to guide or even carry around with you.
£2.65 at Amazon
10
These emery sponges are the only kitchen cleaning tool you’ll need
Make cleaning faster with these high density, emery sponges that will easily remove tough dirt, grease, and rust from your pots and pans, leaving them looking as good as new. They can also be used throughout the kitchen on chopping boards, kettles, and other utensils, so let the sponge do the job for you so you can spend less time scrubbing.
£9.99 for six at Amazon
11
No more dreading stains with this extra strong carpet and upholstery cleaning spray
Ever knocked over a mug of coffee or spilt some bright pasta sauce? (Don’t worry, we all know that feeling of dread). Well, this extra strong stain remover is there to assist in those moments of worry with its fast-acting formula, removing even the toughest of stains in just a few minutes. Just spray and leave to work its magic before wiping off – voila.
£6.75 at Amazon
12
If you live in a hard water area, invest in a toilet pumice - seriously, take our advice
Stubborn and unsightly hard water stains can be annoying at the best of times, but if you’re endlessly scrubbing and they just won’t disappear, take it as your sign to invest in a toilet pumice. One to the strongest tools in the cleaning game, it works to gentle remove hard water rings, stains and limescale quickly and easily, whilst also keeping your hands clean. You also don’t even have to worry about scratching as it only requires light pressure to do its job.
£7.99 for two at Amazon
13
Descale your kettle every few months with this clever limescale remover bag
Restore your kettle in 10 minutes, removing stubborn limescale and allowing it to run more efficiently, with this convenient Oust drop-in descaler bag.
£5.89 at Amazon
14
If you share your home with mould, grab this removal spray
Eliminate your home’s mould, fungus, and filthy stains in under 30 minutes with this effective foaming spray. Use on damp areas both indoor and outdoor, from plastered walls and bathroom seals to outdoor furniture and windows, to clear any marks and prevent regrowth.
£9.50 at Amazon
15
Tidy your messy cables with this neat cable management box
Keep your cables tucked neatly away in one place with this cable management box, which conceals and protects your wires from being in the hands (or mouths) of pets and little ones. The outcome? A clutter-free and organised zone.
£9.99 at Amazon
16
Rid your shower head of limescale with this handy cleaning spray
Remove built-up limescale and deposits from the likes of your tiles, shower doors, taps, and shower head with this tough foam spray from HG. Its highly concentrated, powerful formula allows it to remove unwanted stains and grime effectively and rapidly, whilst also being safe for use on multiple surfaces.
£4.38 at Amazon
17
If these pictures are anything to go by, you need to get your hands on these drawer dividers
Do find yourself trying to cram your overflowing, unorganised drawers shut? You might want to add this seven-piece storage box set to your basket ASAP. With three different types and sizes to store your different items, from t-shirts and underwear to ties and makeup, these fabric organisers make it easy to see where everything is within a flash.
£16.99 for seven at Amazon
18
Put your lint roller to one side, this impressive fabric shaver is the new kid on the block
Revive anything from your old garments to upholstery and bed sheets with this convenient cordless fabric shaver. With sharp blades that offer three shave heights and head sizes, plus its two speeds that can all adjusted to suit your needs, your clothes are set to be given a new lease of life.
£13.99 at Amazon
19
Or remove unwanted fuzz with this manual lint roller
Doing exactly what you want it to, this portable lint roller removes excess fuzz, bobbles, and hair from your clothes and fabrics around the house, including your carpets (FYI it works a treat on stair carpet).
£3.90 at Amazon
20
Look like you've got new wheels with this full effect car wheel cleaner
Banish dust, dirt, and grime with this acid-free, pH-balanced formula that won’t harm your wheels but will leave them sparkling like they’re fresh out of the car showroom. Simply spray on and watch it change colour, before rinsing with clean water, it’s really that simple.
£15.89 at Amazon
