‘Nice Enough People But Undateable': People Share The Professions They’ll Never Date

By now, most of us will be familiar with ‘the ick’: a seemingly innocuous behaviour or interest that somebody has that immediately puts us off them and makes us feel ‘icky’.

However, for some people, it goes a little deeper than just behaviours and habits. Instead, it can actually be a person’s choice of career that puts a potential match off them.

On the /r/AskReddit subreddit, Jasmineisheree asked: “What profession would you never date?”, and people had some strong opinions on the topic.

Chefs were an (un)popular choice

One user cited the “terrible hours” as being a reason. Another agreed, adding: “100% would not date a chef. Been a chef for 30 years. My people are the worst.”

However, Reddit user Mdawg1022 made the most important point: “What if he doesn’t actually know how to cook and has a rat in his hat?”

Influencers aren’t popular with singles either

User Sunny 1-5 said: “Social influencer. I don’t want to be the co-star in someone else’s life, much like I won’t want the same for another person in my life.”

Cold-Hour added: “Being with someone who has to constantly broadcast every aspect of their life sounds exhausting.”

University lecturers were surprisingly mentioned

User Darius_Doloresus explained lecturers are “nice enough people but undateable” for a few reasons including the “unpaid hours” and “taking additional responsibilities”.

User Bananatoastbottom agreed: “Haha, called out! As a lecturer I agree with the above.”

Politicians... not quite as surprising, really

“I would not date one and I told my husband that if he ever got into politics, we’re done,” said user Stephyloowho. “The public scrutiny and recognization [sic] alone makes it an instant hard pass.”

