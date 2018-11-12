Professor Green Struggles Through ‘Sunday Brunch’ Appearance On A Hangover

Feeling sick while nursing a serious hangover, Professor Green brought a whole new meaning to his stage name on this week’s ‘Sunday Brunch’. The British rapper’s Sunday struggle, on the live Channel 4 show which calls for a lot of eating and drinking, made for uncomfortably relatable morning viewing.
But at the very least the ‘Professor’, whose real name is Stephen Paul Manderson, did send out an advanced tweet to let the show know what they should expect when he arrived on set.
“Just to warn you, I’m going to be extremely hung over,” he wrote early on in the evening at 9:41 pm.
By the time the he got to the show, it seemed his prophecy had come true. “What was I drinking last night? There was a lot of tequila, a few old-fashioneds” Stephen admitted live on air to hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer and guests Martine McCutcheon and Ed Speelers.
Fellow guests joked that his hangover was “getting progressively worse” as the show went on – seeing Stephen’s delicate state aggravated by having to try each dish made on the show.
“I might need a sick bucket,” he said.
Viewers were supportive of the musicians complex on-air plight, while others seemed to engage in a touch of Schadenfreude.
One user tipped viewers off to what Stephen had been up to the night before – pointing towards London’s fancy members’ club The Ned.
Another also pointed out that testing drinks on the show might not have been what the rapper needed on a fragile Sunday morning.
But by 3pm, Stephen tweeted from his official Facebook page to give viewers some much-needed closure on what was, for some, intense morning viewing.
Posting a picture of an empty bottle of Calle 23 tequila, the star captioned: “For everyone who saw me dealing with a double naughty hangover on Sunday brunch and is wondering how I am: I’m 99% tequila and enjoying life 💁”. Always drink responsibly, Prof.
The next episode of ‘Sunday Brunch’ airs on Sunday November 18 at 9:30 am on Channel 4.