Professor Green Struggles Through ‘Sunday Brunch’ Appearance On A Hangover

Feeling sick while nursing a serious hangover, Professor Green brought a whole new meaning to his stage name on this week’s ‘Sunday Brunch’. The British rapper’s Sunday struggle, on the live Channel 4 show which calls for a lot of eating and drinking, made for uncomfortably relatable morning viewing.

David M. Benett via Getty Images

But at the very least the ‘Professor’, whose real name is Stephen Paul Manderson, did send out an advanced tweet to let the show know what they should expect when he arrived on set. “Just to warn you, I’m going to be extremely hung over,” he wrote early on in the evening at 9:41 pm.

Just to warn you, I’m going to be extremely hung over — #PHOTOGRAPHS (@professorgreen) 10 November 2018

By the time the he got to the show, it seemed his prophecy had come true. “What was I drinking last night? There was a lot of tequila, a few old-fashioneds” Stephen admitted live on air to hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer and guests Martine McCutcheon and Ed Speelers. Fellow guests joked that his hangover was “getting progressively worse” as the show went on – seeing Stephen’s delicate state aggravated by having to try each dish made on the show. “I might need a sick bucket,” he said.

The most hungover man on the show today! 😂 @professorgreen is talking about his new single #Photographs 😁 #SundayBrunchpic.twitter.com/ZLEenomWvJ — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) November 11, 2018

Viewers were supportive of the musicians complex on-air plight, while others seemed to engage in a touch of Schadenfreude.

Loving watching Professor Green try not to throw up 😂 — A Lew (@annawood1234) November 11, 2018

This made my morning such a funny episode. I dunno how you survived with a hangover 🤣🤣🤣 — Lucy James (@lucylou8229) November 11, 2018

Lol I bet you can’t wait for the drinks 🍸🥃🍷🥂🍻🍺🍹😂 — 💫Lisa💫 (@pinktishi) November 11, 2018

Best hangover cure? Dragging yourself out of bed to see @professorgreen on #SundayBrunch — Clare Parslow ⚓️❤️ (@ClareParslow) November 11, 2018

@professorgreen trying to eat that butter 😂😂😂 #SundayBrunch — Viral Left Stroke (@Trunk_Muzik) November 11, 2018

Love professor green 's hangover honesty #SundayBrunchpic.twitter.com/gFe7Aqqa4G — Nathaniel Ben Comedy (@NathanielBen82) November 11, 2018

One user tipped viewers off to what Stephen had been up to the night before – pointing towards London’s fancy members’ club The Ned.

Good to see that Professor Green is up bright & early and on Sunday Brunch this morning after walking past him outside The Ned at midnight last night 👍 — Karen (@Jazziblue) November 11, 2018

Another also pointed out that testing drinks on the show might not have been what the rapper needed on a fragile Sunday morning.

@professorgreen face before he had a hair of the dog 🤣🤣 @finbren we’ll buy him an old fashioned when we see him in Feb pic.twitter.com/Bo5sN0Ozjl — Clare Parslow ⚓️❤️ (@ClareParslow) November 11, 2018

But by 3pm, Stephen tweeted from his official Facebook page to give viewers some much-needed closure on what was, for some, intense morning viewing.