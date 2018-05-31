There’s no doubt Becky McCabe and Jessa Gillaspie are meant to be together.

On a romantic day out to Memphis Zoo, the scene of their first date, the pair were caught on camera proposing to each other, accidentally, at exactly the same moment.

In a video that has quickly gone viral, Becky suggested to her girlfriend that they pose for a photo together as though captured in mid-conversation.

But as they faced each other and kissed, Becky dropped to one knee and presented Jessa with the ring she had hidden in her back pocket.

Jessa then appeared shocked, with hands clasped over her face – and revealed she had been beaten to the punchline of her own proposal.

Jessa is then pictured picking up her handbag and taking out her own ring box, as her future fiancée, friends and surrounding onlookers watched on.

Jessa later shared the video on Facebook where it has been viewed over a million times.