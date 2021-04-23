Prue Leith Says There Were 'Bouncing Bottoms Everywhere' As She Recalls Attending French Orgy

Prue Leith has recalled the time she stripped off after inadvertently attending an orgy in Paris. The Great British Bake Off judge told of how she was “so embarrassed” by what she saw, but got naked to blend in and spent the evening making excuses so she did not have to join in. Prue regaled Jonathan Ross with the tale on the upcoming episode of his ITV chat show, which is set to air on Saturday.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Prue Leith

She said: “I did go to an orgy in Paris, but I have to claim I didn’t know I was going to go to an orgy. “I thought I was going to a party. Went with a very nice guy, so thought that would be great. “All I can say is room after room of bouncing bottoms everywhere… on the floor, in all the rooms. I was so embarrassed.”

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Prue told the story on The Jonathan Ross Show