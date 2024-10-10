Prue Leith Shares Her Honest Verdict On Dua Lipa's Viral Diet Coke Recipe And Let's Just Say She's Not Impressed

Prue Leith sips on a Diet Coke on Lorraine ITV

Prue Leith has become the latest culinary expert to share her verdict on Dua Lipa’s viral Diet Coke recipe.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner sparked a viral trend when she shared her unique spin on Diet Coke, revealing she likes to add pickle juice and jalapeños to hers to give it a twist.

Advertisement

Since then, people on TikTok have been trying out the trendy beverage for themselves in their droves, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who had a typically dramatic reaction when he tasted it.

During Thursday’s edition of Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show, the host implored Prue to give Dua’s Diet Coke a whirl for herself, prompting a much more subdued reaction from the Great British Bake Off judge.

“It’s far too sweet,” she stated matter-of-factly. “Diet Coke is sweet to start with, and then it’s got much too much pickle juice in it.”

Advertisement

“A little bit of vinegar would do,” she noted, but to be perfectly honest, we’re just going to have to take your word for it with that one, Prue.

Lorraine was similarly unimpressed, claiming: “Crikey, that smells minging. Don’t drink it. It’s horrible.”

Prue can currently be seen in action in the 15th season of Bake Off, which is now airing on Channel 4.

The long-serving judge recently revealed that she’d intended to step down from the show before this year’s series in order to spend more of her summer with her family, but instead just made the decision to retire from the celebrity version of the show.

Advertisement

She told Lorraine: “I did think I should leave Bake Off, because I had no idea that they’d allow me to just drop one [series].

“I went to them and said, ‘look, I’ve got to leave, I’m getting really old and I have to have a summer where I can go on holiday and see the grandkids’, and so they said, ‘you don’t have to leave altogether, why don’t you just drop one of them?’.”