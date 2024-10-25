Prue Leith Telling Us She's 'Serving C*nt' Was Not On Our 2024 Bingo Card

Prue Leith via Associated Press

Yes, really.

Let us explain – one of last few month’s biggest TikTok trends has been #genzmarketing, in which businesses ‘employ’ Gen Z employees to write the marketing scripts for whatever they sell.

Cue the slang that even I, a millennial, had to Google some of.

Declaring ‘brat summer is over besties’, Prue Leith is the latest figure to jump on the trend to promote GBBO, with truly chaotic results.

In the video on the baking show’s TikTok channel, which has amassed a whopping 170k likes at time of writing, Prue says: “It’s time to enter your Bake Off era. This year’s bakers are giving me life.”

She then tells Jo Brand ‘slay’, receiving an understandably confused expression from the comedian.

“It’s giving main character energy,” the 84-year-old says, tapping her own dressing room door, which has a sign with her name on it.

Pouring a cup of tea, the Great British Bake Off judge declares “it hits different” before looking into a handheld mirror and admiring her reflection with a “popping off Queen.”

“It’s giving ick,” Prue adds while dunking a biscuit in her tea.

Keeping up?

She then shows off a picture of her co-judge Paul Hollywood with a “G.O.A.T no cap” before telling Tom Allen that he looks “very cutesy, very mindful, very demure.”

The last shot is truly iconic, with Prue admiring herself in the mirror and begins to say “It’s serving cunt”, but is cut off by producer before she drops the big old swear word.

No, it’s not a fever dream, this really did happen.