Winners Of £114.9m EuroMillions Jackpot Named

Liam McBurney/PA Frances Connolly, 52, and Patrick Connolly, 54, from Moira in Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot in the New Year’s Day lottery draw

A lucky couple from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, have scooped almost £115m in the EuroMillions draw.

The National Lottery said Frances and Patrick Connolly have become the fourth biggest winners in UK history by winning the entire £114,969,775.70 jackpot.

Rather than embark on a wild shopping spree, the couple who have three daughters and three grandchildren, have decided to share their wealth with their friends and loved ones.

Frances, 52, said: “This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love as well as on our future too. This win gives us the chance to really make a difference for our family and friends.”