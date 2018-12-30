PA Ready News UK 'Behind the smiles he was carrying a burden': Detective Inspector Terry Hopkins died on Christmas Eve.

A fundraising page in memory of a police officer who died on Christmas Eve has generated thousands of pounds for a PTSD charity.

Detective Inspector Terry Hopkins, who served with South Wales Police, was a married father of three children.

He had joined the 9/12th Royal Lancers from the age of 16 before joining the force, where he progressed to become a negotiator, his son said.

In a post on JustGiving, Det Insp Hopkins’ son Oliver wrote: “My Dad loved his job, but behind the smiles he was carrying a burden of the sights he had seen and the events he witnessed, and became very unwell, suffering with PTSD, and we lost him on Christmas Eve 2018.

“My Dad had taken me to visit amazing places such as Paris, Rome and Krakow and would always have a story to tell.

“He had lived a complete life visiting the places he wanted to visit and fathering not only me but two twin girls as well.

“Through all this though he was a great supporter of the Armed Forces and the Army and was very grateful that he’d experienced the walk of the Somme, the camps in Auschwitz and would tell the stories of both World Wars to anyone who would listen.

“The recent loss of him has affected us all and has put into perspective what someone goes through mentally after leaving or being in any Armed Forces.

“I do not want my Dad’s death to be in vain, nor do I want the bad to be remembered. Only the positive. So, can you help me, help them that are suffering?

“3 out of 100 soldiers will suffer and show signs of PTSD in their life so let’s help raise money to stop this silent killer.

“My Dad was a good man who affected everyone he met in a positive way.

“Along with this, he was also a MASSIVE Marvel fan in particular Thor Ragnarok. So to justify him and all he did in a Marvel quote I’ll say this – ‘That’s what heroes do’ (Thor, 2017).”