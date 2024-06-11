Jeff Moore - PA Images via Getty Images

The proportion of British people who are dissatisfied with the NHS has more than doubled under the Tory government, it has been revealed.

A clear majority of voters also believe their income has failed to keep up with rising prices over the last year, with increasing numbers now “struggling” on what they earn.

The latest British Social Attitudes survey, carried out by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), also showed soaring levels of dissatisfaction with the provision of social care.

Meanwhile, 73% of the public now believe there is a “great deal” of poverty in Britain, up from 68% in 2019.

The findings, published today, provide one explanation of why Labour appears to be on course for a comprehensive victory in the general election on July 4.

According to the survey of more than 5,500 people across the country, 52%, are dissatisfied with the NHS, compared to 25% in 2019.

As many as 57% are dissatisfied with the provision of social care, up from 37% five years ago.

Some 70% say their income has not kept up with prices in the last 12 months, with 26% “struggling” on their current wages.

With tax levels a key election battleground, 46% say the government should increase them to spend on “health, education and social benefits”, down from 53% in 2019.

The public also has an increasingly negative view of immigration, according to the survey.

Just 39% believe migrants are good for the economy, down from 47% five years ago.

The proportion who believe migrants enrich Britain’s cultural life has also falled, from 45% to 38%.

Gillian Prior, interim chief executive at NatCen, said: “The last four years of parliament have left their imprint on public opinion.

“From the NHS to immigration, from inequality to tax and spend, people’s attitudes have been affected by the experience of a pandemic, a cost of living crisis, and political turmoil.

“The period has left them asking themselves just how well they are being governed. Irrespective of its partisan colour, the next government will have much to do if it is to meet people’s concerns about the many difficulties they feel the country has been facing.”