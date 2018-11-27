'Stop Smoking' Budgets Slashed In 'Short-Sighted' Wave Of Public Health Cuts, Says Labour

The government is putting society’s most vulnerable people at risk of missing out on treatment and support by making “short-sighted” cuts to public health services, Labour has said.

Analysis by Jeremy Corbyn’s party found that budgets to help people stop smoking were slashed by 36% over three years, from £3.25 in 2013/14 to £2.09 in 2016/17.

Meanwhile, amid stalling progress in helping pregnant women to quit smoking, data revealed that smoking cessation funding is set to be cut again by almost a quarter - leaving a budget of £1.92 per person.

But it was not just falling anti-smoking budgets that were highlighted by the data. Researchers found that budgets for sexual health advice and prevention services dropped to £1.23 per head between 2013/14 and 2016/17 thanks to cuts of almost a third (29%).

Money spent on specialist alcohol and drug misuse services for children and young people is also expected to be cut by 17% before the end of 2018/19, leaving a budget of £3.37 per head - £2.11 less than five years earlier.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called for the cuts to be reversed in the upcoming NHS long-term plan, saying they would fail “some of the most vulnerable in society” by leaving them without access to treatment.

“These deep cuts to public health services are completely short-sighted and will only lead to wider pressures on the NHS and adult social care services,” he said.