I'm A Surgeon – Hearing Your Heartbeat While Lying On Your Side Can Be A Sign Of This Condition

You know that thudding, pulsing sounds you sometimes hear when you’re led on your side?

You might be tempted to think those are heart palpitations ― but according to surgeon Dr Youn, the issue might be in your ear itself.

In a recent TikTok, Dr Youn said: “if you’re lying on your side and you hear your heart beating it’s most likely your carotid artery [two large arteries on either side of your neck that supply blood to your brain] basically sitting against your pillow.”

If that’s the case, you likely don’t need to worry ― but sometimes, the sound can reveal a type of tinnitus.

The noise can belie pulsatile tinnitus

The doctor explained that while the occasional heartbeat sound is likely fine, “if you hear your heart beating all the time while you’re lying on your side or especially when you’re standing up, then it could be pulsatile tinnitus.”

The NHS’ RefHelp says that “Brief episodes of pulsatile tinnitus are common, as people become aware of hearing their pulse in their ear – most just need simple reassurance.”

They add that while hearing your heartbeat is pretty common, true cases of the condition are relatively “rare.”

Still, Dr Youn points out that “although it’s usually benign, there are some potentially concerning causes, so it’s best to see your doctor.”

Penn Medicine shared that sometimes, the sound is caused by heart issues like extra plaque in your arteries, ear abnormalities, or high blood pressure.

When should I see a doctor about suspected pulsatile tinnitus?

Per the NHS, you should see a GP if:

you have tinnitus regularly or constantly

your tinnitus is getting worse

your tinnitus is bothering you – for example, it’s affecting your sleep or concentration, or is making you feel anxious and depressed.

Book an urgent GP appointment if your tinnitus is in time with your pulse, they add.

If you have tinnitus after a head injury or notice sudden hearing loss, weakness in the muscles of your face, or a spinning sensation alongside the symptom, call 999 or get someone to take you to A&E.

