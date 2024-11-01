Here's What To Do With All Those Pumpkin Insides You Suddenly Own

via Associated Press

Now that Halloween’s over, you’re likely staring at a carved pumpkin thinking: “what am I going to do with your insides?”.

Searches for “pumpkin recipe” have gone up and up throughout the month ― so I was pretty pleased to discover all the responses to Redditor u/Carrieunderwood4118′s post in r/EatCheapAndHealthy.

“Pumpkin season is here! What are your favourite recipes incorporating pumpkin?” she asked fellow members of the group.

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:



1) “Pumpkin soup.”

“A bunch of pumpkin, onion, celery and carrots, roasted in the oven, then covered with vegetable stock and seasoned. Once everything is nice and soft, just blend it and serve.” u/DSV686

2) “I throw [pureed] pumpkin in oatmeal and pancakes.”

3) “Not healthy, [but I mix] one can of pumpkin puree and a cake box mix. [I] mix [it] and bake [the batter] like muffins. I add cinnamon on top.”

4) “I found a recipe last year for a pumpkin alfredo pasta sauce, which is delicious.”

“It uses cashews and pumpkin and lots of garlic as the base for the sauce.” u/[deleted]

6) “Shout out to the legendary Cooking with Dog (RIP Francis) and their Pumpkin Cheesecake. A fantastic dessert that’s sweet and soul-soothing.”

7) “Sri Lankan roasted pumpkin and coconut curry, serve with cheese roti. Delish!”

“I also love making pumpkin, goat’s cheese, and spinach filo pie.” u/kimsthinking



8) “Nothing’s wrong with cubing up some pumpkin, sauteeing it, and throwing it in with some cooked whole barley or wheatberries, with fresh chilis and sage.”

9) “Pumpkin dumplings with bacon and radicchio! I usually substitute endive in though.”

10) “Pumpkin salad!” “Roast a medium-sized pumpkin in the oven with some honey drizzled on top, then cube it up, toss it in a bowl with some grapes, apples, and walnuts with a healthy amount of cinnamon on top, and it’s done.”

11) “Roasted pumpkin topped with feta and pomegranate.”

12) “We grow all of our own pumpkins and can them in cubes for the year, which makes it extra fun to cook with them.”