Here's How Many Push-Ups You Should Be Able To Do, By Age

You may already know that how long you can stand on one leg is a pretty good marker of health across ages (of course, the “ideal” amount changes over time).

Well, it turns out the same may be true for push-ups ― while the “flamingo test” is often used to assess brain health, push-ups may allow you to check your heart.

In a 2019 study published in JAMA Network, scientists found that adults who could finish 40 push-ups were 96% less likely than those who couldn’t manage 10 to develop heart conditions.

Though this study only involved men (women have different scores), the paper suggests that the quick test “may be a useful and objective clinical assessment tool for evaluating functional capacity and cardiovascular disease risk.”

What should I be aiming for by age?

According to the healthcare and research organisation Mayo Clinic, there are some “good” push-up numbers we should aim to meet.

Beginners can do push-ups using their knees, they add.

They put “good” push-up repetitions as:

1) Age 25

Women: 20 pushups

Men: 28 pushups

2) Age 35

Women: 19 pushups

Men: 21 pushups

3) Age 45

Women: 14 pushups

Men: 16 pushups

4) Age 55

Women: 10 pushups

Men: 12 pushups

5) Age 65

Women: 10 pushups

Men: 10 pushups.

This shows a “good” fitness level, they say.

How do you even do a push-up?

The steps Mayo Clinic listed involve lying face-down on the floor with your elbows bent and your palms next to your shoulders.

With your back straight, push up using your arms until they’re straightened.

Then, lower your body until your chin touches the floor.

You can keep your knees on the ground at this stage if you want, Mayo Clinic adds.

And don’t panic too much if you’re struggling ― push-ups can be very taxing, and they’re not the only metric of fitness.

Healthy Ageing advises trying “couch push-ups” (with your hands on a heightened surface like your sofa) and keeping your knees on the ground to practice.

You can even do “wall push-ups” for minimal resistance, standing up and “pushing” against the vertical surface.