Putin Cronies To Be Banned From UK In Fresh Crackdown As Ukraine War Reaches Grim Milestone

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a Technology Forum in Moscow in Moscow last week. via Associated Press

Allies of Vladimir Putin face being banned from the UK as the government launches a fresh crackdown on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said the move was “a tightening of the screw” on the Kremlin and further evidence of Britain’s support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Under the new measures, “Krermlin-linked elites” will be added to the list of those who can be excluded from the UK.

That covers anyone who provides significant support to the Russian state and those who owe their status or wealth to the Putin regime.

On Sky News this morning, security minister Dan Jarvis said: “What it is is a tightening of the screw, applying more pressure to Russia.

“This will prevent people travelling to the United Kingdom the way that they have done recently. That is a good thing that will make a material difference.

“Set alongside the support that we’re providing to Ukraine, we’re doing everything we possibly can to try to bring this conflict to a conclusion.”

He added: “Border security is national security, and we will use all the tools at our disposal to protect our country against the threat from Russia.

“The measures announced today slam the door shut to the oligarchs who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people whilst bankrolling this illegal and unjustifiable war.

“My message to Putin’s friends in Moscow is simple: you are not welcome in the UK.”

Defence secretary John Healey said: “As we mark the third anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion, Putin is still waging a war he thought he would win in three days, because of fierce resistance from the Ukrainians. Our support for them is unshakeable.

“I am proud of the UK’s leadership and unity on Ukraine. Keeping the Ukrainians in their fight and as strong as possible at any negotiating table is critical not only for them, but for the security of the UK.

