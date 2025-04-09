Putin's Top Diplomat Accuses UK And France Of Being 'Obsessed' With 1 Thing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat accused the UK and France of being “obsessed” with “sending their own armed forces to the battlefield”.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had a bizarre way of explaining Keir Starmer’s plan for the “coalition of the willing” to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine earlier today.

Advertisement

Although London and France only want to establish a physical presence in Ukraine once a potential US peace agreement is reached, the senior Russian official suggested the two countries want to join the war.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Lavrov said: “They began by [promising] to supply Zelenskyy with weapons until total victory, until Russia’s strategic defeat on the battlefield.

“And now, as they start to realise that this is not going to work, they are talking about sending their own armed forces to the battlefield.

Advertisement

“The French and the British are particularly obsessed with the idea.

“But I hope they have not completely forgotten the lessons of history.

“Many leaders in Europe – and their number is growing – are beginning to realise how disastrous this attempt may be.

“And I’m sure that voters will do their choice when they go to the polls once again.”

Starmer has insisted that there will be no “British boots on the ground” unless there is a US security guarantee, which the White House has so far refused to offer.

His remarks come as US president Donald Trump continues to push for a quick for a resolution to the Ukraine war while Putin persistently rejects his suggestions.

Advertisement

A Kremlin spokesperson claimed this week that it could not agree to a US-led ceasefire because of the “number of extremist and nationalist units that simply do not obey Kyiv”.

This has been written off as the latest delay tactic from Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russia has been accused of recruiting soldiers from China to serve on its frontline in Ukraine after two Chinese citizens were captured in the battlefield.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Russia’s involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war.”

Advertisement

He added that Putin “is looking for ways to continue fighting”.