Putin Claims European Leaders Are On The Cusp Of 'Losing Face' Amid Ukraine Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, back to a camera, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin has claimed that it is “almost impossible” for European leaders not to “lose face” as Donald Trump continues to side with Russia over the Ukraine war.

In his push to end the conflict as soon as possible, the US president has already suggested Kyiv – whom he has falsely blamed for starting the war – may have to cede occupied territory.

The Trump administration even split from its allies, the UK and France, in a UN Security Council resolution yesterday by refusing to blame Moscow for starting the conflict, even though Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago.

As Europe scrambles to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty amid Trump’s push for peace, the Russian president seemed to revel in the continent’s panic.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Putin noted that Europe is tied to Ukraine now, adding: “They have said and promised too much.

“And now it is very difficult or practically impossible for them to get out of this situation without losing face.”

Putin also said Moscow would not oppose it if any European peacekeeping troops were deployed to Ukraine.

And, despite agreeing to initial peace discussions with the US last week, the Russian president claimed he sees the position of other nations as important, worth treating “with respect”.

Apparently forgetting that he has annexed five different regions of Ukraine, Putin even claimed he was not opposed to preserving the country’s statehood too, and expressed hope “that it eventually becomes a friendly neighbouring state”.

Unsurprisingly, the Russian leader piled praise on Trump during his interview.

He said: “He can move forward and work toward a settlement of the conflict. And it’s in his character, I guess – he acts straightforwardly and without much embarrassment.

“He has a unique position. He doesn’t just say what he thinks, he says what he wants.

“Well, that’s the privilege of a leader, one of the great leaders.”

Trump has been pushing for Ukraine to settle its debts after three years of military support from the States by signing a revenue-sharing agreeing on Ukrainian minerals – a plan which Kyiv has rejected.

Putin alluded to this deal during his interview, saying Moscow would be happy to work with any other country to offer them rare earth mining projects within Russia.

He said: “They will make a decent profit, and the corresponding amounts of aluminum will be delivered to the domestic market at absolutely acceptable market prices. There is a lot to think about here.”

The Russian president touched on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s offer to step down in exchange for peace and Nato membership after Trump falsely accused him of being a dictator.

Putin claimed Russia would benefit from Zelenskyy remaining power, but called for an election in Ukraine.