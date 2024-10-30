Putin Practices Test For 'Massive Nuclear Strike' While Issuing Geopolitical Warning

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a series of nuclear tests this week amid "growing geopolitical tensions". via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin oversaw a series of practice missile tests this week while warning of “growing geopolitical tensions”.

The Russian president has repeatedly warned the West that he would not hesitate to use his nuclear arsenal if it were to become more directly involved in the Ukraine war and allow Kyiv to use its long-range missiles to target Russia.

He echoed this threat on Tuesday, when he explained why Russia was using a “triad” of ground, sea and air launched missiles from northwest Russia to a peninsula in the far-east.

He said: “Given the growing geopolitical tensions and the emergence of new external threats and risks, it is important to have modern and constantly ready-to-use strategic forces.”

Russia, the world’s largest nuclear power, has already claimed that its war against Ukraine is in its most dangerous phrase right now, although Putin added on Tuesday that using nuclear weapons would be “extremely exceptional measure”.

He also noted how these new missile systems have reduced launch preparation time and come overcome missile defence systems.

The president said: “I stress that we are not going to get involved in a new arms race, but we will maintain nuclear forces at the level of necessary sufficiency.”

Russia’s defence minister Andrei Belousov also told Putin on live TV that the drill was meant to practise “a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to a nuclear strike by the enemy.”

Moscow also changed its rules for using its nuclear weaponry in September, saying any attack backed by another nuclear power – such as the US – would be a strong enough reason to use its most violent arms.

Right now, the US (and other Western allies) have refused to let Kyiv use long-range missiles to target sites within Russia, allowing Ukraine only to use them for defensive purposes.

That way, the West has narrowly avoided being pulled into a direct conflict with Moscow.

Meanwhile, NATO claims North Korea has already sent its own troops to western Russia to fight alongside Putin’s army, triggering fears that the conflict has already spread.