Putin Piles On The Pressure For Troops Fighting Ukrainians In Kursk With Surprise Move

Vladimir Putin accompanied by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, behind Putin, visits military headquarters in the Kursk region of Russia. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin put further pressure on his soldiers trying to oust Ukrainians from the Russian region of Kursk on Wednesday by making an unusual appearance on the frontline.

This was the Russian president’s second visit to the battlefield since he ordered his armed forces to invade Ukraine in 2022 and came a day after Kyiv agreed to America’s 30-day ceasefire proposals.

Advertisement

Though the White House said the “ball was now in Russia’s court”, Putin’s foreign policy advisor rejected the ceasefire on Thursday.

Rather than focusing on peace, it seems that – almost a year after Kyiv’s rapid cross-border incursion turned the tables on Moscow stunned the Kremlin – Putin has decided to try and address Ukraine’s hold on Kursk.

According to CNN, Putin told his troops that Moscow wants to “completely liberate” Kursk as soon as possible, despite mostly ignoring the Ukrainian occupation since it began last August.

Advertisement

He added that Ukrainians captured in Kursk should be treated as “terrorists” and proposed setting up a “buffer zone” along Russia’s border with Ukraine.

He said: “I am counting on the fact that all the combat tasks facing our units will be fulfilled, and the territory of the Kursk region will soon be completely liberated from the enemy.”

According to the US-based Institute for the Study of War, the Russian president tried to present himself as an “engaged wartime leader” during his visit.

Advertisement

In their latest update on the conflict, the experts noted: “Putin wore a military uniform during his visit to the Kursk Oblast headquarters — a notable move as he wore a suit in his April 2023 visits to the frontline.

“Putin is likely trying to posture himself as an engaged wartime leader and to include himself among the Russian military-political leaders responsible for recent Russian advances in Kursk Oblast.”

They added: “Putin is also likely attempting to portray himself as a strong and effective military commander ahead of US-Russian meetings, including a meeting with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on March 13 during which the delegations will likely discuss the US-Ukrainian temporary ceasefire proposal.”

Advertisement

Russia claimed said it might be ready to discuss a peace initiative on Ukraine with the US as early as Thursday.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, however, slammed the ceasefire earlier today, saying it would be “nothing other than a temporary breather for Ukrainian troops”.

Meanwhile, top Russian general Valery Gerasimov claimed that Ukraine’s hope of using Kursk as a bargaining chip in negotiations has now “totally collapsed”.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s top general Oleksandr Syrskyi also hinted at a withdrawal, saying the priority now was to “save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers”.

“Despite the increased pressure of the Russian and North Korean army, we will hold the defence in Kursk region as long as it is appropriate and necessary,” he said.

“In the most difficult situation, my priority has been and remains saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, the units of the defence forces, if necessary, manoeuvre to more favourable positions.”

Advertisement