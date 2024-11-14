Putin's Spokesperson Says Russia Has Too Many 'Annoyances' With US To List

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson just claimed Russia has too many “annoyances” with the US to list them.

It comes amid speculation about how incoming US president Donald Trump will deal with the Ukraine war in his second term.

Trump has indicated he might be softer on Moscow than the current Biden administration, as he wants to bring the war to end sooner rather than later.

But the conflict is just one pressing source of tension between the countries, and there’s a rather long list, according to Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov told the Russian state news agency, TASS, on Thursday that it was “too early to speculate about hopes” that certain issues could be resolved.

Touching on the US’s 2022 decision to restrict Russian diplomats from taking part in the UN general assembly debates in New York, Peskov continued: “This is not the only question that can be put to the US side.

“The agenda of annoyances is so vast that it would be wrong to single out one issue as a priority.”

Most of the tensions between the US and Russia – like the West’s ongoing sanctions against Moscow and the Kremlin’s anger over the expansion of Nato – do actually all stem from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Still, Peskov seemed to overlook how Trump’s incoming administration already seems to be on friendly terms with Putin.

The president-elect previously called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “savvy” and “genius”.

Trump has not denied reports that they have spoken over the phone on several occasions since the Republican left the White House in 2021.

He recently said if he had spoken to the Russian dictator, it would have been a “smart thing”.

Putin initially seemed reluctant to congratulate Trump on his victory last week.

But, he did eventually congratulate the US president, describing him as a “courageous man” over his response to the assassination attempts against him.

According to the Washington Post, the two did have a phone call on November 10 where they discussed the “goal of peace on the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss ‘the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon’.”

