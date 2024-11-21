Putin Threatens To Bomb UK After Ukraine Uses British Long-Range Missiles To Attack Russia

Vladimir Putin addressees the nation at the Kremlin in Moscow. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin has threatened to bomb the UK after Ukraine used British-made missiles to attack targets in Russia.

The Russian president said he was willing to “respond resolutely in a mirror way” is there is further escalation in the ongoing war.

Advertisement

His comments, in an address to the Russian people, came a day after Ukraine fired British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia.

Putin said: “We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities,” he said.

“And in case of escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond resolutely in a mirror way.”

Putin said he was willing to use a new ballistic missile to target the UK after using the weapon to attack Ukraine.

He said: “In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry.

Advertisement

“One of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions, in this case, with a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead.”

The US said the weapon was a new, experimental intermediate-range missile based on Russia’s existing RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

Putin’s comments once again threaten to raise the temperature on a conflict which passed the 1,000 day mark earlier this week.

Commenting on Russia’s ballistic missile attack on Ukraine, Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “The reports coming out of Ukraine overnight are deeply concerning.

“If true clearly this would be Another example of depraved, reckless and escalatory behaviour from Russia and only strengthens our resolve.”

Advertisement

Defence secretary John Healey said: “Since the illegal invasion of Ukraine began, Russia has consistently and irresponsibly escalated the conflict while Ukraine continues to fight in self-defence for a democratic future.

“Today’s ballistic missile attack is yet another example of Putin’s recklessness.”