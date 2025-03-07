Putin's Ambassador Slams 'Senseless' Idea Of Sending Peacekeepers To Ukraine In Attack On UK

Putin and his ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kein AP/Sky News

Vladimir Putin’s ambassador to the UK has hit out at the Britain’s “senseless” idea to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Keir Starmer and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have suggested sending Nato peacekeeping troops to the war-torn country once a deal to end the war has been struck, to deter any return attacks from Russia.

But, Andrey Kelin slapped down that idea yesterday, saying it was “senseless” and “not for reality”.

He claimed these troops would “have no rules of engagement” and therefore would be just “sitting in cities”.

It comes as US president Donald Trump continues to push for a fast resolution to the war, while also telling Europe it can no longer rely on America for military protection.

The continent is therefore amping up its defence amid growing fears over Putin’s expansionist goals.

Speaking to Sky News, he also accused Britain of leading the group of countries who are opposed to a “quick” end to the war.

Kelin said: “At the moment, the UK is at the head of those who are resisting quick peace.

“Although who will be the leader here? I hear France would like to be the leader of this movement in Europe, UK also would like to have a leading position, Germany would also like to have a leading position.”

Kelin also criticised London for calling Russia a “threat”.

He said: “UK is saying it all the time, just listen to what they are saying in parliament, they are claiming we are a threat to the UK, just the other day if not every day.”

He added: “I am sick and tired of it.”

Kelin later alleged that Russia – unlike the UK, France and other European countries – is ready to end the war in Ukraine, even though Moscow is still bombarding the beleaguered country.

“We are prepared to negotiate and to talk,” Kelin said. “We have our position. If we can strike a negotiated settlement... we need a very serious approach to that and a very serious agreement about all of that - and about security in Europe.”

The ambassador also claimed he was “not surprised” the US has now adopted a more pro-Russia position on the invasion, saying Trump “knows the history of the conflict”.

“He knows history and is very different from European leaders,” he said.

Kelin’s remarks come after New Zealand fired its UK envoy Phil Goff after he accused Trump of not knowing his WW2 history.

Moscow has also said territorial advances in Ukraine should be “recognised” in any peace deal.

“What we will need is a new Ukraine as a neutral, non-nuclear state,” he said. “The territorial situation should be recognised. These territories have been included in our constitution and we will continue to push that all forces of the Ukrainian government will leave these territories.”

However he claimed Moscow has not “seriously” discussed whether Ukraine’s occupied land should be given to Russia with the US just yet.

“I don’t think we have discussed it seriously. [From] what I have read, the Americans actually understand the reality,” he said.