'Putin's Poodles': Reform UK MPs Criticised Over Commons No-Show

Empty benches where Reform UK MPs usually sit. UK Parliament

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader at Westminster, took aim at the right-wing party as MPs responded to the PM.

Advertisement

Starmer said that the amount of money the government spends on defence will increase from 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.7% by 2027.

He said the money will be found by cutting the foreign aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP.

As Flynn got up to ask his question, the benches behind him where Reform MPs normally sit were noticeably empty.

He said: “Aside from a few of Putin’s poodles who are not in their seats in the chamber here today, we are of course united in our support for the people of Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has spoken of his admiration for Vladimir Putin in the past, and last year claimed the West had “provoked” Russia into invading Ukraine.

"Putin's poodles are not in the chamber today"



Stephen Flynn criticises Reform's Nigel Farage and Richard Tice for their absence during the discussion on support for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yeUX98I8K0 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 25, 2025

But Reform MP Lee Anderson, who could be seen sitting in his usual position later, accused Flynn of misleading the Commons.

Advertisement

He said: “I was present for the prime minister’s statement, left for a comfort break and returned for the rest of the debate. In fact, I’ve been in the chamber for nearly four hours today.

“Funnily enough, when I returned to the chamber, the leader of the SNP and none of his MPs were actually present.

“The leader of the SNP has misled the house and should apologise, if you can find him.”

Outrageous Accusations.



Today the bewildered looking leader of the SNPs stated that none of us Reform UKs were present.



For the record - I've spent nearly 4 hours in the Chamber already today.



I called this nonsense out earlier. pic.twitter.com/6fr4h75bum — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) February 25, 2025

Advertisement

Apparently referring to Anderson, Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said “can I say to those who were late, please don’t embarrass the chair by standing” to ask a question.