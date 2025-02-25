Politicskeir starmerreform ukLee Anderson

'Putin's Poodles': Reform UK MPs Criticised Over Commons No-Show

Most were nowhere to be seen as the Commons debated an increase to defence spending.
By 

Political Editor

Empty benches where Reform UK MPs usually sit.
Empty benches where Reform UK MPs usually sit.
UK Parliament

Reform UK MPs have been described as “Putin’s poodles” after most of them failed to turn up for Keir Starmer’s announcement about extra defence spending.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader at Westminster, took aim at the right-wing party as MPs responded to the PM.

Starmer said that the amount of money the government spends on defence will increase from 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.7% by 2027.

He said the money will be found by cutting the foreign aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP.

As Flynn got up to ask his question, the benches behind him where Reform MPs normally sit were noticeably empty.

He said: “Aside from a few of Putin’s poodles who are not in their seats in the chamber here today, we are of course united in our support for the people of Ukraine.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has spoken of his admiration for Vladimir Putin in the past, and last year claimed the West had “provoked” Russia into invading Ukraine.

"Putin's poodles are not in the chamber today"

Stephen Flynn criticises Reform's Nigel Farage and Richard Tice for their absence during the discussion on support for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yeUX98I8K0

— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 25, 2025

But Reform MP Lee Anderson, who could be seen sitting in his usual position later, accused Flynn of misleading the Commons.

He said: “I was present for the prime minister’s statement, left for a comfort break and returned for the rest of the debate. In fact, I’ve been in the chamber for nearly four hours today.

“Funnily enough, when I returned to the chamber, the leader of the SNP and none of his MPs were actually present.

“The leader of the SNP has misled the house and should apologise, if you can find him.”

Outrageous Accusations.

Today the bewildered looking leader of the SNPs stated that none of us Reform UKs were present.

For the record - I've spent nearly 4 hours in the Chamber already today.

I called this nonsense out earlier. pic.twitter.com/6fr4h75bum

— Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) February 25, 2025

Apparently referring to Anderson, Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said “can I say to those who were late, please don’t embarrass the chair by standing” to ask a question.

Immediately after Hoyle’s comments, Tory MP Simon Hoare said: “What an abdication of responsibility and duty that on these precious issues of defence and security there’s not a single member of the Reform party who is capable or able to stand and ask a question of the prime minister.”

|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot