People Are Just Realising Pyrex Isn't The Brand They Thought, And I Had No Idea

After a Le Creuset-loving Gen Z home chef posted a viral TikTok of her pricey stoneware cracking open on the hob, an article claimed that young people who love the vintage brand have no idea how to actually use it.

I don’t reckon that’s entirely fair. The same article admitted that Le Creuset’s pricier goods, which they’re best known for, usually contain cast iron underneath their enamel ― meaning they can be used on the hob and in the oven.

I feel the beleaguered buyer had simply attributed the brand’s most repeated promises to all of its products, including the far less dear stoneware-only lines.

In a recent Reddit post, site user No-Lavishness-4384 realised they’d made a similar error. They said their nan’s 30-year-old PYREX measuring cup is “still going strong,” while their new one is “half useless.”

As they (and I) learned, PYREX and Pyrex are now two different companies.

When did PYREX and Pyrex separate?

According to a top comment on Reddit, “PYREX got bought out, or sold their company, but trademarked their all caps name... PYREX ≠ Pyrex.”

So, PYREX in all caps is the brand associated with the classic toughened glass.

Per AllRecipes, small-letter pyrex is available in United States, South America, and Asia.

In Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, they add, uppercase PYREX ― with the toughened glass ― is still available, the publication says.

The one available in the UK is the extra-strong PYREX kind (confusingly, the site describes itself as Pyrex®, but the label on the glassware itself is in all caps).

The history of PYREX goes that in 1915, couple Betty and Jessie Littleton worked with Corning to create a tougher container made with borosilicate glass. It also contains boron, which makes it uniquely heat-resistant and less likely to shatter.

But according to Corning, the company sold off a part of their cookware business to another company ― formerly Borden, then World Kitchen ― and they use the capped-down pyrex brand.

Corning says, “the company that purchased the cookware products switched to soda-lime glass, adopting the name pyrex (spelled with all lowercase letters).”

“Although both products are glassware and share the same spelling, they’re distinctly different,” the company adds, sharing that “Soda-lime glass, now called pyrex, isn’t as resistant to thermal shock, but it is durable enough for everyday cooking.”

Redditors had... thoughts

“They just don’t make much of anything like they used to anymore!” u/Appropriate_Read1319 wrote.

“UPPERCASE vs lowercase. If you know, you know,” u/PotatoFi added.