Huge crowds of mourners have lined the streets of two major Iranian cities for the the funeral of top military general Qassem Soleimani. The crowds formed as part of a grand funeral procession for the commander killed by an American drone strike amid soaring tensions between Iran and the US. Donald Trump has threatened to bomb 52 sites in Iran if it retaliates by attacking Americans.

Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen / Reuters Mourners attend the funeral procession of Qassem Soleimani.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia separately warned Americans “of the heightened risk of missile and drone attacks”, and British nationals have been advised against travelling to Iraq entirely, and told to only visit Iran if necessary. Meanwhile, Iran vowed to take an even-greater step away from its unravelling nuclear deal with world powers as a response to Soleimani’s death. Iraqi MPs on Sunday asked the government to expel all foreign troops from the country, banning them from land, sea, and airspace.

Wana News Agency / Reuters Iran has vowed to act following the general's death.

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said on Sunday that America’s military in the Middle East region – including US bases, warships and soldiers – are fair targets following the killing of Iran’s top general. Hassan Nasrallah said evicting US military forces from the region is now a priority. “The suicide attackers who forced the Americans to leave from our region in the past are still here and their numbers have increased,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen / Reuters Iraqi MPs have called on the government to force foreign troops from the country.

The US drone strike killing Soleimani in Iraq Friday escalated the crisis between Tehran and Washington after months of trading attacks and threats that put the wider Middle East on edge. The conflict is rooted in Trump pulling out of Iran’s nuclear accord. Iraq’s parliament voted on Sunday to expel the US military from the country. The resolution specifically called for an end to an agreement in which Washington sent troops to Iraq more than four years ago to help in the fight against the Islamic State group. The US has some 5,000 troops deployed in different parts of Iraq.

Wana News Agency / Reuters Tens-of-thousands of people have joined the procession in mourning.

After thousands in Baghdad on Saturday mourned Soleimani and others killed in the strike, authorities flew the general’s body to the south-western Iranian city of Ahvaz. An honour guard stood by early on Sunday as mourners carried the flag-draped coffins of Soleimani and other guard members off the tarmac. The caskets then moved slowly through streets choked with mourners wearing black, beating their chests and carrying posters with Soleimani’s portrait. Demonstrators also carried red Shi’ite flags, which traditionally both symbolise the spilled blood of someone unjustly killed and call for their deaths to be avenged.

Wana News Agency / Reuters Trump has since threatened to hit 52 culturally and historically significant sites in the case of Iranian retaliation.