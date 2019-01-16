'Does The Queen Eat Pizza?' And Other Burning Questions Only Kids Would Ask

The Duchess of Cambridge visited a garden this week to make pizza with school kids (as you do), when one of them asked her: “Does the Queen eat pizza?” It’s not something many people have asked before – and Kate admitted she didn’t know the answer – but did promise she’d ask the queen next time she saw her, saying: “It’s a good question.” Does she? Does Her Maj ever completely go to town on a Domino’s after a hard day of ruling? Does she have a go-to order for big events like the Strictly final? Has she ever had that weird one from Pizza Express with the hole in the middle? (And if so, will she ever make that mistake again?) [Read More: Things you only know if you’re the parent of a toddler]

I can’t even tell you how many brilliant things there are here: Kate’s reaction to cheese and cucumber pizza; George learning about space in school - and best of all the little girl who asks her whether the Queen eats pizza! 🍕 The answer was......watch on! pic.twitter.com/RXTH8DjAwA — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2019

Children are full of questions, from the mundane (“Do you have a tail?”) to the profound (“Where do thoughts come from?”). From the silly (“Why can’t I eat poo?”) to the deeply offensive (“Why is that man so fat?”). You can’t fault them really – they’re figuring the world out, so asking the man in the estate agents if he has a vagina is just one more way of learning. Most parents will have stories about their kids seeing someone who looks different, and choosing to immediately question why that person is in a wheelchair, has different coloured skin to them, or is dressed in a certain way. So what do you do? Die a little inside, conjure up a super-positive answer (“I don’t know, but isn’t it shiny?”) and have a more in-depth conversation about how different people are later. There are questions that just have no sensible answers – like when that four-year-old asked his dad whether the sun melts ghosts. Are ghosts meltable? Could a sun melt a ghost? We just don’t know.

Dad, how would the policeman feel if the horse licked him? Would the horse go to prison?