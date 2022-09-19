One of the last people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state shared a jaw-dropping perspective on the experience. (Watch the video below.)

“I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, even having my children,” she told the BBC’s Sophie Raworth. “I think this tops that.”

The woman wasn’t alone in being moved by the death of the queen, who was monarch for seven decades.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners, including luminaries like David Beckham, waited 10 hours or more to view the queen’s coffin. The line stretched to 5 miles long, NPR reported.

“Obviously the queen [is] such an important part to many people in the U.K. and especially those that have been in the armed forces and served and given the oath of allegiance to the queen. I just felt compelled to come down here,” military veteran Chris Jay told NPR.

See photos from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral below:

TOM JENKINS via Getty Images The Princess of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard. TRISTAN FEWINGS via Getty Images King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. MIKE EGERTON via Getty Images People embrace during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images King Charles III looks emotional at the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. ADAM GERRARD via Getty Images Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrive at Westminster Abbey in London. WPA Pool via Getty Images Guests arrive for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images Monaco's Prince Albert and his wife Charlene arrive at Westminster Abbey. GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Coldstream Guards ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sep. 19. Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images Invited guests arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. EMILIO MORENATTI via Getty Images A marching band performs ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. LOUISA GOULIAMAKI via Getty Images A well-wisher holds a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she waits along the Procession route in London. GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images Media members are seen as the funeral procession arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on Sep. 19. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrives. SEBASTIEN BOZON via Getty Images Members of the public attend along the Procession Route in London. JAMES MANNING via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the state funeral. HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images King Charles III and Princess Anne attend the state funeral for their mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Ben Stansall via AP British Prime Minister Liz Truss takes her seat for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey. SARAH MEYSSONNIER via Getty Images King Charles III arrives with Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry for the funeral. Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince George, Camilla, Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey. MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession to Westminster Abbey, alongside their cousin, Peter Phillips. MARKO DJURICA via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex sits in a car as she attends Queen Elizabeth state funeral and burial. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey. HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex stands next to King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince William as they salute. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard takes part in the state funeral service. WPA Pool via Getty Images The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the funeral. PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive. WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Beatrice, during the state funeral. Tristan Fewings via Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey. Samir Hussein via Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall attend the state funeral service. WPA Pool via Getty Images The Wales family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey. WPA Pool via Getty Images Members of the royal family walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave the state funeral. DANNY LAWSON via Getty Images A Bearer Party of The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of the Westminster Abbey followed by King Charles III. Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and Camilla, Queen Consort during the state funeral. Karwai Tang via Getty Images The royals during the state funeral. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images The Prince of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre. Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sep.19 TIM MERRY via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte look at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre. ALEX PANTLING via Getty Images Members of the public react on The Long Walk. Vadim Ghirda via AP Military personnel parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey. Neil Mockford via Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York are driven behind the procession of the coffin towards Buckingham Palace following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool via Getty Images The procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the state funeral. WPA Pool via Getty Images The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, into the State Hearse at Wellington Arch following the state funeral. Paul Childs via Reuters The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is escorted along the Long Walk towards Windsor castle in the funeral procession, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth. ANDY STENNING via Getty Images King Charles III salutes as he and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort make their way by car to Windsor. WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch. DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William look at members of the Bearer Party transferring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool via Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales cries next to the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Camilla, Queen Consort at Wellington Arch after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images Royal Navy sailors escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, at Wellington Arch in London. WPA Pool via Getty Images King Charles III and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Aaron Chown via AP Flowers on the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service in St George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP) GLYN KIRK via Getty Images The queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle on Sep. 19 ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence walk at Windsor Castle on the way to the committal service. WPA Pool via Getty Images A marching band walks along Albert Road on Sep.19 in Windsor, England ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor. Felipe Dana via AP The cortege carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives outside Windsor Castle. Felipe Dana via AP The cortege carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives outside Windsor Castle. Jonathan Brady via AP King Charles III places the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the committal service. Kin Cheung via AP A mourner cries during the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. JOE GIDDENS via Getty Images The queen's grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, attend the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II in St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. Henry Nicholls via Reuters A Royal Guard stands guard.